Memory Systems: History, Mechanics & Diet Hacking 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #11

In this episode, I discuss the historical origins of trained memory systems and four common types of memory that science recognizes and reveal four association techniques to force original awareness. In the lifehacking section, I share seven foods essential to sharpening memory.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/170-hacking-memory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.