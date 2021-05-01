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5yrs ago May 1 2021 Montreal Canada CBC Journalist Caught Putting On Mask During Covid Restrictions Protest
Guillaume Roy @guillaumeroy911
https://youtu.be/ei4KOlReUQo?t=134
Correction Credit goes to Guillaum E-Roy - Citoyen Journaliste
and the lady caught is Radio Canada journalist Marie-Michelle Lauzon