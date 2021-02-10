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Democrats Silent As Trump Legal Team Makes Chilling Argument
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1061 views • February 10, 2021
As time winds down to former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, Democrats may be avoiding one chilling argument.
One America's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion breaks it down.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vdpoqf-trump-legal-team-makes-chilling-argument-democrats-silent.html | OANN
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One America's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion breaks it down.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vdpoqf-trump-legal-team-makes-chilling-argument-democrats-silent.html | OANN
All rights belong to OANN
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This channel is monetized through PayPal, SubscribeStar, and CoinPayments.
Click the green $ icon at the top of any of our videos or at the top of this
page to donate - anywhere from buying us a coffee to sponsoring our own server;
either way, we are just as grateful!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can find our social media listings here:
https://LinkTr.ee/Decisive.Liberty
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