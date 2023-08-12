Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 11





▪️Another Ukrainian drone once again tried to attack Moscow.





The drone was neutralized by EW systems and landed in a park near Karamyshevskaya embankment.





▪️Russian forces launched a strike on the Zhuliany airport in Kiev with Kinzhal cruise missiles.





The target was most likely the Patriot air defense missile launchers based at the facility.





▪️Russian troops continue their offensive in the Kupyansk sector.





Against the backdrop of the AFU’s retreat, the regional administration announced the forced evacuation of residents of 37 settlements.





▪️In the Kreminna sector, Russian units launched an attack on AFU positions at the Yampolivka-Tors’ke line.





As a result of the successful assault, another enemy stronghold was taken





▪️In the Vremivka sector, Fierce fighting continues in Urozhaine.





Despite another attempted assault by the AFU, Russian units are holding the southern part of the village under control.





▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian troops continue daily attacks on the Robotyne-Verbove line.





Only in recent days, the enemy losses in this sector of the front amounted to about 200 people.





▪️In Kherson direction, the enemy continues to hold a small bridgehead west of Kozachi Laheri.





The Russian command is making every effort to completely eliminate Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.