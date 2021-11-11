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COVID Vaccines Do Not Impact Infection (Chris Materson)
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31 views • November 11, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/11/does-the-covid-vaccine-prevent-infection.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211111_HL2&mid=DM1040215&rid=1319052754
https://seed177.bitchute.com/Op9abj4pN3mq/64NmYL6uEdVv.mp4
https://www.peakprosperity.com/about/
Research shows increases in COVID-19 cases are completely unrelated to levels of vaccination in 68 countries worldwide and 2,947 counties in the U.S.
The data from U.S. counties showed similar trends, with new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people being “largely similar” regardless of the vaccination rate
Of the five U.S. counties with the highest vaccination rates — ranging from 84.3% to 99.9% fully vaccinated — four are on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high transmission” list, while 26.3% of the 57 counties with “low transmission” had vaccination rates under 20%
Iceland and Portugal, both of which have more than 75% of their populations fully vaccinated, have more COVID-19 cases per 1 million people than Vietnam and South Africa, where only 10% or so of their populations are fully vaccinated
CDC data show rates of hospitalization for severe illness among the fully vaccinated went from 0.01% in January 2021 to 9% in May 2021, and deaths went from 0% to 15.1%. If the shots actually worked, these rates should have remained near zero
Considering the scale of the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19, if the shots were working as advertised, we'd have vaccine-induced herd immunity already. As of October 28, 2021, 6.94 billion doses of COVID-19 jabs had been administered, equating to 49% of the world population having received at least one dose.1
Add to that the fact that we have widespread natural immunity, and COVID-19 really ought to be a non-issue at this point. Rarely does a pandemic last more than 18 months. Still, COVID-19 allegedly persists. Clearly, the mass injection effort isn't working.
A study2 published in the European Journal of Epidemiology at the end of September 2021 confirms this, showing that increases in COVID-19 cases (i.e., positive cases based on PCR testing) are completely unrelated to levels of vaccination in 68 countries worldwide. Ditto for 2,947 counties in the U.S. In the Peak Prosperity video above, Chris Martenson, Ph.D., reviews the details of this paper.
Data Show the COVID Jabs Have No Impact on Infection Rates
While the official COVID narrative continues to blame the ongoing pandemic on the unvaccinated, data show that areas with high vaccination rates, like Israel, continue to have significant COVID-19 spread. As noted by S.V. Subramanian, from the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies and a colleague in the European Journal of Epidemiology:3
"Vaccines currently are the primary mitigation strategy to combat COVID-19 around the world. For instance, the narrative related to the ongoing surge of new cases in the United States (US) is argued to be driven by areas with low vaccination rates.
A similar narrative also has been observed in countries, such as Germany and the United Kingdom. At the same time, Israel that was hailed for its swift and high rates of vaccination has also seen a substantial resurgence in COVID-19 cases."
Using data available as of September 3, 2021, from Our World in Data for cross-country analysis, and the White House COVID-19 Team data for U.S. counties, the researchers investigated the relationship between new COVID-19 cases and the percentage of the population that had been fully vaccinated.
Sixty-eight countries were included. Inclusion criteria included second dose vaccine data, COVID-19 case data and population data as of September 3, 2021. They then computed the COVID-19 cases per 1 million people for each country, and calculated the percentage of population that was fully vaccinated.
According to the authors, there was "no discernable relationship between percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days." If anything, higher vaccination rates were associated with a slight increase in cases. According to the authors:4
"[T]he trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people."
As noted by Martenson, this flies in the face of the official narrative, which claims the shots are highly effective at preventing symptomatic infection. Wikipedia goes so far ...
also...
Higher Vaccination Rates Linked to Higher Caseloads
High Time to Change Strategy
All Risk and No Reward
Children Are Put at Grave Risk
Mass Vaccination Drives Creation of Variants
Do Your Own Risk-Benefit Analysis
https://seed177.bitchute.com/Op9abj4pN3mq/64NmYL6uEdVv.mp4
https://www.peakprosperity.com/about/
Research shows increases in COVID-19 cases are completely unrelated to levels of vaccination in 68 countries worldwide and 2,947 counties in the U.S.
The data from U.S. counties showed similar trends, with new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people being “largely similar” regardless of the vaccination rate
Of the five U.S. counties with the highest vaccination rates — ranging from 84.3% to 99.9% fully vaccinated — four are on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high transmission” list, while 26.3% of the 57 counties with “low transmission” had vaccination rates under 20%
Iceland and Portugal, both of which have more than 75% of their populations fully vaccinated, have more COVID-19 cases per 1 million people than Vietnam and South Africa, where only 10% or so of their populations are fully vaccinated
CDC data show rates of hospitalization for severe illness among the fully vaccinated went from 0.01% in January 2021 to 9% in May 2021, and deaths went from 0% to 15.1%. If the shots actually worked, these rates should have remained near zero
Considering the scale of the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19, if the shots were working as advertised, we'd have vaccine-induced herd immunity already. As of October 28, 2021, 6.94 billion doses of COVID-19 jabs had been administered, equating to 49% of the world population having received at least one dose.1
Add to that the fact that we have widespread natural immunity, and COVID-19 really ought to be a non-issue at this point. Rarely does a pandemic last more than 18 months. Still, COVID-19 allegedly persists. Clearly, the mass injection effort isn't working.
A study2 published in the European Journal of Epidemiology at the end of September 2021 confirms this, showing that increases in COVID-19 cases (i.e., positive cases based on PCR testing) are completely unrelated to levels of vaccination in 68 countries worldwide. Ditto for 2,947 counties in the U.S. In the Peak Prosperity video above, Chris Martenson, Ph.D., reviews the details of this paper.
Data Show the COVID Jabs Have No Impact on Infection Rates
While the official COVID narrative continues to blame the ongoing pandemic on the unvaccinated, data show that areas with high vaccination rates, like Israel, continue to have significant COVID-19 spread. As noted by S.V. Subramanian, from the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies and a colleague in the European Journal of Epidemiology:3
"Vaccines currently are the primary mitigation strategy to combat COVID-19 around the world. For instance, the narrative related to the ongoing surge of new cases in the United States (US) is argued to be driven by areas with low vaccination rates.
A similar narrative also has been observed in countries, such as Germany and the United Kingdom. At the same time, Israel that was hailed for its swift and high rates of vaccination has also seen a substantial resurgence in COVID-19 cases."
Using data available as of September 3, 2021, from Our World in Data for cross-country analysis, and the White House COVID-19 Team data for U.S. counties, the researchers investigated the relationship between new COVID-19 cases and the percentage of the population that had been fully vaccinated.
Sixty-eight countries were included. Inclusion criteria included second dose vaccine data, COVID-19 case data and population data as of September 3, 2021. They then computed the COVID-19 cases per 1 million people for each country, and calculated the percentage of population that was fully vaccinated.
According to the authors, there was "no discernable relationship between percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days." If anything, higher vaccination rates were associated with a slight increase in cases. According to the authors:4
"[T]he trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people."
As noted by Martenson, this flies in the face of the official narrative, which claims the shots are highly effective at preventing symptomatic infection. Wikipedia goes so far ...
also...
Higher Vaccination Rates Linked to Higher Caseloads
High Time to Change Strategy
All Risk and No Reward
Children Are Put at Grave Risk
Mass Vaccination Drives Creation of Variants
Do Your Own Risk-Benefit Analysis
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