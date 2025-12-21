© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dr. Ardis Show | Mold, Blue Light & The Devil with Daniel Huber
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
231 views • 1 day ago
Could mold and blue light be silently destroying your health and your mind? In this powerful episode, Dr. Bryan Ardis sits down with guest Daniel Huber to expose the devastating psychological and physical impacts of hidden mold exposure and the dangers of constant blue light from screens and LED lighting. Daniel shares his personal journey of overcoming mold toxicity, life-threatening symptoms, and how it led him to become an advocate for children's mental health and suicide prevention.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.