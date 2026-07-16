Nature's Natural GLP-1's - Dr. B with Dr. Randi Shannon, N.D

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Watch the FULL PREQUEL Episode "Ozempic Zombie Apocalypse" at: www.drbvip.com
To Work Directly with Dr. Randi: Please CALL Toll-Free at # 844-275-1056
Website Link to The Body Can for Masterclass Info: www.TheBodyCAN.com
Website Link to Randi Shannon Website: www.RandiShannon.com
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Watch Dr. Randi's Legacy Makers TV Episode: https://insidesuccess.tv/programs/legacymakertv_randi-shannon?category_id=237591
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Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:
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