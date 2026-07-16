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Nature's Natural GLP-1's - Dr. B with Dr. Randi Shannon, N.D
Nature's Natural GLP-1's - Dr. B with Dr. Randi Shannon, N.D
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
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Premieres 07/17/26, 07:00 PM

Watch the FULL PREQUEL Episode "Ozempic Zombie Apocalypse" at: www.drbvip.com

To Work Directly with Dr. Randi: Please CALL Toll-Free at # 844-275-1056

Website Link to The Body Can for Masterclass Info: www.TheBodyCAN.com

Website Link to Randi Shannon Website: www.RandiShannon.com

Learn more about The MeliPreserve: https://melipreserve.org

Watch Dr. Randi's Legacy Makers TV Episode: https://insidesuccess.tv/programs/legacymakertv_randi-shannon?category_id=237591


*** Dr. Randi Shannon, N.D. Social Media Links ***

Facebook.com/thebodycan

Instagram.com/thebodycan

X.com/thebodycan


“THIS PODCAST INTERVIEW CONTENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS, OR MEANT TO REPLACE ANY PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL ADVICE”


Additional Media Platforms:

DrB VIP Website: https://www.drbvip.com

Dr. B's BitChute Channel Link - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

Dr. B's Odysee Channel Link - https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1

Dr. B's Rumble Channel Link - https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC


Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed


MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations, which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquiries, contact:

[email protected]


#healing #health #healthy

Keywords
healthhealingholistic
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