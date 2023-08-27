Taft Community College Welding Program, Visit 8/23

I was invited to visit/speak to the students at the Taft Community College Welding Department last week. If you're thinking about an option to Trade School - check them out. Here's my visit with Aaron Payne, instructor at Taft College.

*More affordable instruction *Located in the heart of the oil fields/ag heart of California *2 year program, you're home at night *Lower cost of living *State-of-the-art training facility *High student-to-instructor ratio *Welding instructors are working in the real world

