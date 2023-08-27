Taft Community College Welding Program, Visit 8/23

I was invited to visit/speak to the students at the Taft Community College Welding Department last week. If you're thinking about an option to Trade School - check them out. Here's my visit with Aaron Payne, instructor at Taft College.
*More affordable instruction
*Located in the heart of the oil fields/ag heart of California
*2 year program, you're home at night
*Lower cost of living
*State-of-the-art training facility
*High student-to-instructor ratio
*Welding instructors are working in the real world
