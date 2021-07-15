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How the Clintons destroyed Haiti [Chinese subtitle] 海地人控訴柯林頓家族的罪惡：「我想要讓全世界都知道柯林頓家族的真面目！」
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10 views • July 15, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈What Hillary Clinton Did To Haiti Will Scare You To Not Vote For Her〉，頻道「WeAreChange」，2016年8月3日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PeO0SfCw5s
原影片出處：〈What Hillary Clinton Did To Haiti Will Scare You To Not Vote For Her〉，頻道「WeAreChange」，2016年8月3日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PeO0SfCw5s
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