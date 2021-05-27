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The New War on Terror_ Innocent Until Proven Conservative _ Blaze TV
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20 views • May 27, 2021
The Left is gearing up to label anyone and everyone who doesn’t bend the knee to their radical ideas as a threat to the nation, and they’re using the January 6th Capitol riot to do so. That’s when “innocent until proven conservative” started, and the Democrats’ new 9/11-style January 6th Commission will solidify it. Since the Capitol riot, the Biden administration has shown little transparency while arresting and intimidating hundreds and insisting that “right-wing terror” is on the rise. But is there ANY evidence to back up what the government is now doing to its own citizens? Glenn asks the questions that the corporate media won’t and lays out why this may only be the beginning as private companies prepare to help the government spy on YOU. And Sen. Rand Paul joins to detail how Republicans in Congress are standing against the Democrats’ new Jan. 6th Commission.
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#blazetv #glennbeck #criticalracetheory
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