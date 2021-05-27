BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The New War on Terror_ Innocent Until Proven Conservative _ Blaze TV
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 27, 2021
The Left is gearing up to label anyone and everyone who doesn’t bend the knee to their radical ideas as a threat to the nation, and they’re using the January 6th Capitol riot to do so. That’s when “innocent until proven conservative” started, and the Democrats’ new 9/11-style January 6th Commission will solidify it. Since the Capitol riot, the Biden administration has shown little transparency while arresting and intimidating hundreds and insisting that “right-wing terror” is on the rise. But is there ANY evidence to back up what the government is now doing to its own citizens? Glenn asks the questions that the corporate media won’t and lays out why this may only be the beginning as private companies prepare to help the government spy on YOU. And Sen. Rand Paul joins to detail how Republicans in Congress are standing against the Democrats’ new Jan. 6th Commission.

#blazetv #glennbeck #criticalracetheory

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/

► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://theblaze.com/newsletters

Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV
http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia
Keywords
capitol riot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
Camera Hacking Concerns Prompt Security Reviews as Governments Weigh Bans

Camera Hacking Concerns Prompt Security Reviews as Governments Weigh Bans

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family&#8217;s search for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family’s search for answers

Belle Carter
Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy