Syria: Raqqa City, locals celebrating defeat of the SDF & captured a US-supplied Humvee vehicle left behind by the SDF - clip 3
19 views • 1 day ago

Scenes from Raqqa City, shows locals celebrating the defeat of the SDF.

Locals also captured a US-supplied Humvee vehicle left behind by the SDF.

Adding:

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces have reinforced security along the Iraqi–Syrian border in response to developments on the Syrian side.

Adding:

Syria’s transitional president, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, has signed an integration agreement under which Syrian state institutions will enter Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor, and Raqqa and assume control.

The Syrian government will also take over border crossings in northeastern Syria.

Key terms of the agreement:

➡️Full integration of all civilian institutions into the Syrian state.

➡️Transfer of control over all oil fields to the government in Damascus.

➡️SDF members to join the Syrian Ministry of Defense as individuals, not as units or brigades, following security vetting and with guarantees for Kurdish areas.

➡️Appointment of a governor for Hasakah.

➡️Withdrawal of heavy weapons from Ayn al-Arab and the formation of local security forces under the Syrian Interior Ministry.

➡️The Syrian state to assume responsibility for prisons and camps holding ISIS members and their families.

➡️Approval of SDF-nominated candidates for positions in Syrian state institutions.

➡️SDF commitment to expel Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) forces from Syria.

➡️Syrian state commitment to continue operations against ISIS.

➡️Efforts to enable the return of displaced persons to Afrin and Sheikh Maqsoud.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
