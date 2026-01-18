Syria: Raqqa City, locals celebrating defeat of the SDF & captured a US-supplied Humvee vehicle left behind by the SDF - clip 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scenes from Raqqa City, shows locals celebrating the defeat of the SDF.
Locals also captured a US-supplied Humvee vehicle left behind by the SDF.
Adding:
Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces have reinforced security along the Iraqi–Syrian border in response to developments on the Syrian side.
Adding:
Syria’s transitional president, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, has signed an integration agreement under which Syrian state institutions will enter Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor, and Raqqa and assume control.
The Syrian government will also take over border crossings in northeastern Syria.
Key terms of the agreement:
➡️Full integration of all civilian institutions into the Syrian state.
➡️Transfer of control over all oil fields to the government in Damascus.
➡️SDF members to join the Syrian Ministry of Defense as individuals, not as units or brigades, following security vetting and with guarantees for Kurdish areas.
➡️Appointment of a governor for Hasakah.
➡️Withdrawal of heavy weapons from Ayn al-Arab and the formation of local security forces under the Syrian Interior Ministry.
➡️The Syrian state to assume responsibility for prisons and camps holding ISIS members and their families.
➡️Approval of SDF-nominated candidates for positions in Syrian state institutions.
➡️SDF commitment to expel Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) forces from Syria.
➡️Syrian state commitment to continue operations against ISIS.
➡️Efforts to enable the return of displaced persons to Afrin and Sheikh Maqsoud.