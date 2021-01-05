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The Names of God by Dr. Robert A. Morey
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39 views • January 05, 2021
The Names of God presentation describes what the correct translation is for "Jesus", "Christ", "Joshua", etc. Too many ignorant Christians. Christians have whitewashed many of the Greek and Hebrew words because of political correctness. For example, Hebrews 5 actually says in the one verse (a paraphrase) "there are many things I would like to explain, but you are imbeciles." The correct translation. Dr. Bob's books from Xulon Press: https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781609574246&;HC_ISBN=9781545647431
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