What Happens When We Lie? Lying and My Soul Condition, What are God’s Laws Built Around?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

Original:https://youtu.be/VNotJsfjgG4

The Human Soul - The Battle For Your Soul P1


Cut:

2h17m02s - 2h18m45s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************


“ALL OF GOD’S LAWS ARE BUILT AROUND YOU SPEAKING TRUTH AND LIVING IN LOVE. ALL OF GOD’S LAWS.”

@ 2h18m15s


Keywords
