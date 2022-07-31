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https://gnews.org/post/p123d47ad
07/29/2022 PBS NewsHour: Nancy Pelosi on the reasons and significance of her trip to Asia: Congress has global responsibilities on three things: Security, economy, and governance. And her trip to Asia is part of it