Steve Bannon with Representative Marjorie Taylor Green

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green talks to host Steve Bannon about the news that Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced his retirement in December. Green introduced the “Fire Fauci Act”months ago.
“The reaction from everyone should be, ‘Finally, finally, he is stepping down.’ But really he should be in jail. Because what has happened to not only the American people from Covid-19, but to people around the world… the American people lost so much and so did the entire world because of Dr. Anthony Fauci Frankenstein… We need to be investigating and we should be locking up Dr. Anthony Fauci.”
