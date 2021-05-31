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How to Think Critically | Fighting Against Propaganda
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40 views • May 31, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3088/pathological-altruism-call-in-show-september-30th-2015
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3088-call-in-show-30-sep
Question: "Most of the time it feels like thinking, but if I'm really honest, most of what I say 'I think' is some combination of other thinkers that I've read or listened to or watched. Maybe this is normal but a problem arises when two different people, whose opinions I value, come to conflicting conclusions. This painfully reveals to me how much of a hidden desire that I have for someone to just 'believe in.' Why is thinking for myself so hard?"
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3088-call-in-show-30-sep
Question: "Most of the time it feels like thinking, but if I'm really honest, most of what I say 'I think' is some combination of other thinkers that I've read or listened to or watched. Maybe this is normal but a problem arises when two different people, whose opinions I value, come to conflicting conclusions. This painfully reveals to me how much of a hidden desire that I have for someone to just 'believe in.' Why is thinking for myself so hard?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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