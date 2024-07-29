Mankind Is Being Torn Apart as Evil Is Dragged out into the Light

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thursday, July 18th, 2024 Live Stream
Christopher James Shows World like NO OTHER with TRUTH not Ignorance
There is NO white hats or nights coming to save mankind
The World has been given the light and way forward
That includes the solution to stop all of this Evil powerfully once again shown tonight.
People world wide are in grave danger we must take this evil down
How it is done requires gathering on Mass at Public Courthouses and move courts with warrants outside of the corrupt BAR
Lawyers and Judges are the enemy of the people learn why at www.awarriorcalls.com
The time has come... we must rise up and focus our efforts against corrupt society called the BAR.
Restore our Public Courthouse to Common law and all these pricks are finished many will swing for Genocide
To support your health like never before and Christopher James
purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace
This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies
To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also
FLFE links:
Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/
Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/
Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/
Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
email: [email protected]
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."