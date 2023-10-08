NWO Takeover Plan Goes Nuclear! NWO Hell Bent on Collapsing the Planet!

RealNewsChannel.com
First Alex Jones breaks down the NWO takeover plans that have captured the American government driving us into global destruction. Next from the Bowne Report A beast in the middle east has been unleashed as a spokesperson for Hamas declared that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood had begun and that they had decided "....to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," As 5000 rockets were fired in a first strike within 20 minutes. As Hamas flooded into Israel taking hostages and murdering civilians as they went door to door.
The Deep state military industrial complex puppet Administration's quest to start wars all over the world hit a new milestone.
In a move to outdo the criminal neglect waged on our military and foreign policy nightmare that launched Joe Biden's Presidency in Afghanistan. And an unraveling of President Trump's historic Abraham Accords that brought peace to the Middle East.Biden's Secretary of State Blinken authorized the inevitable.
And as the American border is overrun, we have known for a decade that the Lebanese Hezbollah network, an arm of Iranian terror, has positioned itself in Mexico with a massive arms stockpile. At this very moment establishing cells within the United States with their Mexican Cartel allies.
Meanwhile, Iran's parliament chants "Death to Israel Death to America!" a horrific outcome made possible by the billions of taxpayer dollars handed over to the Iranian regime by the a Biden Administration that has become a danger to worldwide stability.
Source Link;https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=65206e35c864bae589a5e0fb
Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks
AFFIRMATION GENERATION
MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY! SYNOPSIS:
"Detransitioners Michelle, Laura, Cat, David, Joel and Abel tell the stories of their gender distress, transgender medicalization, and subsequent detransition. Without diagnostic clarity or mental health evaluations, their doctors quickly affirmed them as “transgender,” and mindlessly ushered them along the path of medical transition. (The “gender-affirming care” is the only treatment recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.) These young people were harmed irrevocably by the doctors they trusted. AFFIRMATION GENERATION demonstrates how the “one-size-fits-all” medicalization – the “gender-affirming care” – has failed these patients."
https://affirmationgenerationmovie.com/
Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/
Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a
https://www.patriotacademy.com/
GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7
ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/
SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY
Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com
shortcreekdreamcenter.org
https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/
https://store.100percentfedup.com/
https://brillouinenergy.com/
Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
https://www.flytees.biz/
Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
https://wearechange.org/donate/
FOLLOW US!:
https://franksocial.com/profile/209287
https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776
https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776
https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7
https://realnewschannel.locals.com/
https://t.me/Webmaster1776
https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776
https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel
https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/
https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel
https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel
https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776
Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.