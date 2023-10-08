NWO Takeover Plan Goes Nuclear! NWO Hell Bent on Collapsing the Planet!

RealNewsChannel.com

First Alex Jones breaks down the NWO takeover plans that have captured the American government driving us into global destruction. Next from the Bowne Report A beast in the middle east has been unleashed as a spokesperson for Hamas declared that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood had begun and that they had decided "....to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," As 5000 rockets were fired in a first strike within 20 minutes. As Hamas flooded into Israel taking hostages and murdering civilians as they went door to door.

The Deep state military industrial complex puppet Administration's quest to start wars all over the world hit a new milestone.

In a move to outdo the criminal neglect waged on our military and foreign policy nightmare that launched Joe Biden's Presidency in Afghanistan. And an unraveling of President Trump's historic Abraham Accords that brought peace to the Middle East.Biden's Secretary of State Blinken authorized the inevitable.

And as the American border is overrun, we have known for a decade that the Lebanese Hezbollah network, an arm of Iranian terror, has positioned itself in Mexico with a massive arms stockpile. At this very moment establishing cells within the United States with their Mexican Cartel allies.

Meanwhile, Iran's parliament chants "Death to Israel Death to America!" a horrific outcome made possible by the billions of taxpayer dollars handed over to the Iranian regime by the a Biden Administration that has become a danger to worldwide stability.

Source Link;https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=65206e35c864bae589a5e0fb

AFFIRMATION GENERATION

MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY! SYNOPSIS:

"Detransitioners Michelle, Laura, Cat, David, Joel and Abel tell the stories of their gender distress, transgender medicalization, and subsequent detransition. Without diagnostic clarity or mental health evaluations, their doctors quickly affirmed them as “transgender,” and mindlessly ushered them along the path of medical transition. (The “gender-affirming care” is the only treatment recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.) These young people were harmed irrevocably by the doctors they trusted. AFFIRMATION GENERATION demonstrates how the “one-size-fits-all” medicalization – the “gender-affirming care” – has failed these patients."

https://affirmationgenerationmovie.com/

