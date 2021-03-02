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Cuomo begins apology tour after second allegation | Newsmax TV
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40 views • March 02, 2021
After a second former aide speaks out against Andrew Cuomo and the Governor's office has asked for an 'independent review,' and Cuomo himself has issued an apology. Newsmax analyst Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy, and Newsmax TV's John Bachman react. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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