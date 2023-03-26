NET ZERO COBALT MINE COLLAPSE

These mines, in the Congo, often collapse and the trapped workers are dug out by hand, if they are lucky.
But, it saves the planet, so people can drive their Electric Cars. No consideration for the human cost.
