EXCLUSIVE: THE FALL OF BRITAIN With Gareth Icke - The Great Reset Is Upon Us!
651 views
channel image
World Alternative Media
Published 17 hours ago |

Josh Sigurdson talks with Gareth Icke, host of the show Gareth Icke Tonight on Ickonic about the fall of Britain and The United Kingdom as we witness a controlled demolition of western civilization in order to bring in a cashless society and so-called "Great Reset."

The economy is failing, the housing market is failing, the supply chain and energy grid is breaking down as the Great Reset King is coronated and we see 3 Prime Ministers in one year in Britain, all by design.

The globalists have been planning this collapse for a long time and now we're on the cusp of the greatest shift in power in human history. So what exactly is happening?

We went on the ground to England to ask questions and in this video, we talk with Gareth Icke who knows a thing or two about the tyranny and collapse in the once powerful nation.


World Alternative Media

2023

newspoliticsukbritainnwoconspiracyclimatetranshumanvoluntaryismcashlesscarbon creditsjosh sigurdsongareth ickegreat resetwam

