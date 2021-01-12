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WHERE ARE WE AT!? - Update on America
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30 views • January 12, 2021
In this segment, we look at all that transpired from January 6th to today, the 12th: 1) The Capitol March; 2) VP Mike Pence's Betrayal; 3) Trumps "Concession" Speech; 4) Big Tech's Censorship. Fight for liberty! Fight for the Gospel!
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