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Barry is Back! Is Obama Pushing Biden to Start World War III with Russia?
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672 views • April 05, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall and the team look at how the Biden administration seems to be ramping up American forces for a face off with Russia over Ukraine and Crimea.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/05/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bb0ef0ea-0dc2-40a9-9714-e2978b125211
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/05/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bb0ef0ea-0dc2-40a9-9714-e2978b125211
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