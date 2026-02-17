One night, one pilot, two sorties, 12 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed by 'Ghouls', a 2.5kg high-explosive fragmentation charge.

Another failed attempt by Mr. Syryski to report to Zelensky about active operations. Well, the 'power beads' are working in three shifts, they're not catching slaves. The new defense minister needs to curry favor, and what about the Ukrainians? Who even cares about them?

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 17, 2026

▪️ The previous 24 hours before the meeting of the trilateral contact group in Geneva passed in the conditions of a massive enemy attack on the coast of Krasnodar Krai and Sevastopol. From 20:00 to midnight, 76 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed. Due to the fall of debris in Ilsk (where the refinery is located), Krasnodar Krai suffered two casualties, and private homes were damaged. Air defense systems were operating in the Rostov region. The media reported a series of explosions over Izhevsk. Local residents also reported explosions in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk. In the Zaporizhia region, 5 UAVs were shot down in the Melitopol area. In the morning, a threat of UAV attacks was again announced in Sochi.

▪️ According to the enemy's estimates, the Russian Armed Forces launched at least 100 UAVs and fired missiles from strategic aviation. Reports of arrivals were received in Stryi, Lvov region, in Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Vinnitsa regions. Photos of a fire in Dnepropetrovsk region are circulating. In the Odessa region, a strike on an electrical substation was reported.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the GRU "North" announced the liberation of Pokrovka in the Krasnopole district. The enemy is counterattacking. This section of the front foresees further heavy battles in the forested areas towards Krasnopole.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, the authorities' efforts are focused on eliminating the consequences of attacks on the region's energy facilities.

▪️On the Kharkov front, the GRU "North" is engaged in heavy battles near Volchansk. The enemy occasionally tries to counter-attack.

▪️In Kupyansk, the enemy is concentrating efforts on attacking our positions. Battles are ongoing. On the approaches to Kupyansk-Uzlovoe, the intensity of combat operations has been reduced, and the battles are more positional in nature.

▪️On the Slavyansk front - battles for Nikiforovka. The enemy is trying to hold positions in the populated area.

▪️On the Konstantinovsk front, the Russian Armed Forces are attacking the outskirts of the city from the south and east, in the area of Stepanovka, Berestka and Ilyinovka.

▪️In the area of responsibility of the GRU "East" - counter-attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Zalishchnyk (Railway) and Staroukrainka with the use of armored vehicles. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's attacks in the direction of the settlements of Bratskoe and Gai were repelled. Nevertheless, our sources report that it is possible to advance in the direction of Tsvetkovoe - Staroukrainka with counter-attacks.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, the "beautiful reports" about the capture of villages "on credit" turned out to be a farce. From the "liberated" populated areas, such as Magdalinovka, the enemy counter-attacked in the direction of Stepnogorsk and Primorsk on armored vehicles. Battles on these fronts continue, it was possible to destroy part of the armored vehicles on the approach, but the enemy managed to land and disperse the landing force. The enemy is being destroyed.

▪️On our side of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the civilian population do not stop. Yesterday, the region reported the death of a woman from a drone strike in Raiskoe-2. Near Vasilyevka, a drone strike on a car resulted in a man being injured. More than 40 populated areas are under shelling and attacks of tactical drones.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)