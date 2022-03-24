© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [PART 15] JABSCENE - CARDIAC BLOWS - AND ON IT GOES..!
Follow
1
Share
Report
195 views • March 24, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [PART 15] JABSCENE DEATHS CONTINUE - CARDIAC BLOWS
AND ON IT GOES..! https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JK5Cz1gVoYg/ [SHARE]
----------------
There is an incredible push to have every person
completely (just) focused and absorbed with Ukraine and Russia.
Meanwhile, the cardiac blows, flows... and on it goes..!
It (only) stops when we say no ! That's how it doth go...
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
courtesy of the excellent checkur6 productions
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/checkur6/
================
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PARTS 01-10] Compilation
VACCINE MURDERED by Career POLITICIANS / MEDIA Complicit !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PqkLBotuCxxV/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT 11] AS THE INJURIES INCREASE... SO DOES THE COVER UP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NBaxzEXZthCa/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 12] ON THE WORLD STAGE. MSM IN DAMAGE CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Up1VqtRjyX4i/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 13] COV INJECT INJURIES & DEATHS INCREASE - IT'S CARNAGE !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWZAmRDYg6gL/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 14] JAB DEATHS CONTINUE - DISTRACTIONS
“LOOK AT THE WAR! "FORGET THE POISON!” https://www.bitchute.com/video/rm38fS0O0tZr/
-------------------------
ATHLETES’ HEARTS FAILING 💔 [MAR 2021 to JAN 2022] Documented TIMELINE by Month
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrxZH9fCzzjU/
================
BABYLON MINOR #01 (CONVID, MINIONS; MURDERS BY DECEPTIONS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcnLJVKr4hYr/
COVID VAXXX VIAL under LIGHT MICROSCOPE
(1) https://www.bitchute.com/video/PXTaIOcnqsJV/
(2) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SqDCcJVvHMjL/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/
PFIZER COVID INJECTION (GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECHNOLOGY, TESLAPHORESIS)
(La Quinta Columna; FINAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
TWO YEAR OLD BABY DEAD, DAYS AFTER 2ND PFIZER COVID INJECT
(HOW the VAC-SIN-ATORS THINK !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/pnG2ZyHpZtoC/
Vaxx & Adverse Events [inc. Clotting; Disease Enhancement] (Prof. Bhakdi)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOgxhLDvTABG/
mRNA Lipids Found Accumulating In OVARIES, Brain & Many Other Organs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R65kRKI6TC2F/
(tangentopolis) 'THE OCCULT PHILOSOPHY' (Mind & People Control)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qw9awXH88PVt/
(tangentopolis) ((CORONA OBSCURA)) 'BABYLON', To 'NANOBOTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O9pv2TD259p/
(tangentopolis) BRZEZINSKI'S GHOST: BIO-SECURITY, A.I. SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVctfP60qBQE/
(tangentopolis) "SPARS" [for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
(tangentopolis) 'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
"W.H.O." BIO-WEAPON (3-SHOT KILLER VAXXX) MEMORANDUM [1972] ALAN WATT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bd7aajD2lwdD/
CORONA ('tHE bIGGEST cON gAME... iN tHE hISTORY OF cON-gAMES...') (Harry Vox)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5VbErMpFS4h/
Way To Form World Government Is Through Medical Collectivism/Tyranny (Jon Rappoport)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/52j5JKiwRk2u/
'THE COVID 19 HOAX/FRAUD' (Dr. Tom Cowan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7KmEkcXaaGq/
CORONA P(L)ANDEMIC (THE ENDGAME)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/38nkSDFm7KLS/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX' (Quinta; ENG trans.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES (TESLAPHORESIS / SELF ASSEMBLY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/ [SHARE]
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT' NANO INSPECT (World Economix Forum)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
*La Quinta Columna https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
NANO-TECHNOLOGY & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
ID of OBJECTS with GRAPHENIC PATTERNS & MICRO-TECH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FohI3owjI8fC/
WEF (THE GRAPHENE NWO) [SIGNPOSTING AD]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n2ovKJEmfJiX/
CORONA IS (in silico) 'A HEALTH EMERGENCY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/470UqYpiedOd/
GRAPHENE in THE VAXXINE MAKE PEOPLE SICK & KILL Them'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vwfGUq6fevBo/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [PART 15] JABSCENE DEATHS CONTINUE - CARDIAC BLOWS
AND ON IT GOES..! https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JK5Cz1gVoYg/ [SHARE]
----------------
There is an incredible push to have every person
completely (just) focused and absorbed with Ukraine and Russia.
Meanwhile, the cardiac blows, flows... and on it goes..!
It (only) stops when we say no ! That's how it doth go...
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
courtesy of the excellent checkur6 productions
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/checkur6/
================
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PARTS 01-10] Compilation
VACCINE MURDERED by Career POLITICIANS / MEDIA Complicit !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PqkLBotuCxxV/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT 11] AS THE INJURIES INCREASE... SO DOES THE COVER UP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NBaxzEXZthCa/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 12] ON THE WORLD STAGE. MSM IN DAMAGE CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Up1VqtRjyX4i/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 13] COV INJECT INJURIES & DEATHS INCREASE - IT'S CARNAGE !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWZAmRDYg6gL/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 14] JAB DEATHS CONTINUE - DISTRACTIONS
“LOOK AT THE WAR! "FORGET THE POISON!” https://www.bitchute.com/video/rm38fS0O0tZr/
-------------------------
ATHLETES’ HEARTS FAILING 💔 [MAR 2021 to JAN 2022] Documented TIMELINE by Month
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrxZH9fCzzjU/
================
BABYLON MINOR #01 (CONVID, MINIONS; MURDERS BY DECEPTIONS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcnLJVKr4hYr/
COVID VAXXX VIAL under LIGHT MICROSCOPE
(1) https://www.bitchute.com/video/PXTaIOcnqsJV/
(2) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SqDCcJVvHMjL/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/
PFIZER COVID INJECTION (GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECHNOLOGY, TESLAPHORESIS)
(La Quinta Columna; FINAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
TWO YEAR OLD BABY DEAD, DAYS AFTER 2ND PFIZER COVID INJECT
(HOW the VAC-SIN-ATORS THINK !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/pnG2ZyHpZtoC/
Vaxx & Adverse Events [inc. Clotting; Disease Enhancement] (Prof. Bhakdi)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOgxhLDvTABG/
mRNA Lipids Found Accumulating In OVARIES, Brain & Many Other Organs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R65kRKI6TC2F/
(tangentopolis) 'THE OCCULT PHILOSOPHY' (Mind & People Control)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qw9awXH88PVt/
(tangentopolis) ((CORONA OBSCURA)) 'BABYLON', To 'NANOBOTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O9pv2TD259p/
(tangentopolis) BRZEZINSKI'S GHOST: BIO-SECURITY, A.I. SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVctfP60qBQE/
(tangentopolis) "SPARS" [for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
(tangentopolis) 'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
"W.H.O." BIO-WEAPON (3-SHOT KILLER VAXXX) MEMORANDUM [1972] ALAN WATT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bd7aajD2lwdD/
CORONA ('tHE bIGGEST cON gAME... iN tHE hISTORY OF cON-gAMES...') (Harry Vox)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5VbErMpFS4h/
Way To Form World Government Is Through Medical Collectivism/Tyranny (Jon Rappoport)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/52j5JKiwRk2u/
'THE COVID 19 HOAX/FRAUD' (Dr. Tom Cowan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7KmEkcXaaGq/
CORONA P(L)ANDEMIC (THE ENDGAME)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/38nkSDFm7KLS/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX' (Quinta; ENG trans.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES (TESLAPHORESIS / SELF ASSEMBLY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/ [SHARE]
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT' NANO INSPECT (World Economix Forum)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
*La Quinta Columna https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
NANO-TECHNOLOGY & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
ID of OBJECTS with GRAPHENIC PATTERNS & MICRO-TECH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FohI3owjI8fC/
WEF (THE GRAPHENE NWO) [SIGNPOSTING AD]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n2ovKJEmfJiX/
CORONA IS (in silico) 'A HEALTH EMERGENCY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/470UqYpiedOd/
GRAPHENE in THE VAXXINE MAKE PEOPLE SICK & KILL Them'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vwfGUq6fevBo/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.