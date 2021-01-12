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Episode 131 - The Truth About the 2020 Presidential Election - The Battleground States
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11 views • January 12, 2021
In the last episode, we discussed the big picture of the 2020 Presidential Election. In this episode, we will examine irregularities, improprieties and illegalities in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona. Along the way I repeatedly pose the questions, "Given the sheer number of allegations, why isn’t there a massive call to get to the truth? To insure election integrity? Why the name-calling and casting of aspersions on people who want these things investigated and clarified?
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8k4QaeuUvJBO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-363535
Podbean: https://truthquest.podbean.com/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8k4QaeuUvJBO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-363535
Podbean: https://truthquest.podbean.com/
Keywords
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