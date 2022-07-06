On Scene Video Of Georgia Guidestones Following Suspected Explosion

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Investigators are on scene at the site of the Georgia Guidestones, where a suspected explosion reduced one of the controversial granite slabs to rubble during the early morning hours of July 6th.
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