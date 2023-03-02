Derek Sloan on why the CPC can never save Canada.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with
Ontario Party leader, Derek Sloan. We discuss his new book "Glorious and
Free" along with some of the current hot political topics in Canada
including Chinese interference in elections with Trudeau, Poilievre's slamming
of Christine Anderson and how the corruption and entrenched ideologies within
the Conservative Party make it impossible for them to do the right thing on any
issue facing Canadians. We talk about the arrest of yet another Christian
Pastor, Derek Reimer, in Calgary and how the left uses the words
"racist" and "hate" as weapons to silence conservatives who
are speaking out against serious issues whether involving corruption, election
interferences or the sexualization of our children with drag queen events held
at libraries. We also discuss the growing movement towards freedom parties and
candidates as the solution for a better future and what much needed changes he
would make if elected as Premier in Ontario in Education and Healthcare.
