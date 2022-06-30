A Message from War Criminal Sergey Velichenko 'Chile' - Convicted Murderer & Rapist was released from Jail by Zelensky alongside his colleagues from Tornado Battalion. 063022

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A message from war criminal Sergey Velichenko "Chile", this convicted murderer and rapist was released from jail by Zelensky alongside his colleagues from Tornado Battalion.
He also participated in the kneecappings and execution of Russian POWs in Malaya Rogan, even filmed an "exculpatory" video about it.