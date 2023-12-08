The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Shivering In Anticipation

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

From Intouch Ministries

Christmas and the Advent that encircles it are not only a time for believers to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, but also can be a time to strengthen our faith in his return.

Advent: A Time of Anticipation

Are you ready for Christ’s return?

Revelation 19:7-9

This month, many of us rush from appointment to appointment as we shop, cook, and attend concerts, special church services, and other gatherings. Some of us look forward to the time with loved ones and the busyness of the Christmas season, while others of us breathe a sigh of relief when it’s all over.





This time of year, we encounter many well-intentioned articles and programs encouraging us to slow down and simplify. That can be good counsel. Considering what isn’t essential in a packed December schedule can be a clarifying exercise. But it might be helpful to add another question to the conversation: As we prepare for Christmas, who is it we’re waiting for?





The final chapters of Revelation are a reminder about the One who is coming. The wait of Advent can point us toward this reality and motivate a year-round mindset of readying ourselves for a lasting, eternal celebration with our Lord. Worshipping our coming King, obeying Him, serving Him, and always seeking to be faithful in things large and small—that’s the kind of preparation we can make, not just at this season but every day of our life.





Bible in One Year: Ephesians 4-6





