Immigration Law - Rubin Loses Her Mind

Improper time or place; avoidance of examination or inspection; misrepresentation and concealment of facts





Any alien who (1) enters or attempts to enter the United States at any time or place other than as designated by immigration officers, or (2) eludes examination or inspection by immigration officers, or (3) attempts to enter or obtains entry to the United States by a willfully false or misleading representation or the willful concealment of a material fact, shall, for the first commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18 or imprisoned not more than 6 months, or both, and, for a subsequent commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18, or imprisoned not more than 2 years, or both.





https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1325









Trump Says It’s ‘TRUE’ He Will Declare National Emergency and Use Military to Mass Deport Millions





President-elect Donald Trump verified Monday that he intends to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to deport millions of people when he takes office in January.





Tom Fitton, who leads the conservative activist group Judicial Watch, wrote on Trump’s Truth Social platform earlier this month that the Republican politician is “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-says-it-s-true-he-will-declare-national-emergency-and-use-military-to-mass-deport-millions/ar-AA1uiyh1









Denver Mayor Mike Johnston backtracks comments about sending Denver Police officers to block Trump deportation efforts





Mike Johnston believes citizens will participate in "civil disobedience," and he is willing to go to jail to stop deportation efforts he believes are illegal.





https://www.9news.com/article/news/politics/denver-mayor-mike-johnston-police-officers-block-trump-deportation/73-99dcea89-e9ad-4e11-ad1e-d3facd6e5519









Oklahoma governor says he wants to deport undocumented immigrants in state prisons





Gov. Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma will have a plan to deport undocumented immigrants in the custody of state prisons as soon as President-elect Donald Trump takes office.





Saying he didn't want the state to pay for what he described as the costs of the Biden administration's open border policy, the Republican governor said he would seek to "expel those serving time in Oklahoma correctional facilities who are in the country illegally."





https://www.oklahoman.com/story/news/politics/government/2024/11/15/oklahoma-mass-deportations-kevin-stitt-migrants-prisons/76340265007/









Mentally Deranged Washington Post Columnist Jen Rubin: ‘Republicans Want to Kill Your Kids’





Jen Rubin, a columnist for the Washington Post, has truly lost her mind.





This has been building for several years now. The 2016 election of Donald Trump broke her mind and since then, instead of finally coming to her senses, she has gotten progressively worse. This goes beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome. This woman obviously has serious mental health issues but for some reason, is still employed by the Post.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/mentally-deranged-washington-post-columnist-jen-rubin-republicans/