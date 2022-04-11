People Screaming Out of Their Windows After a Week of Total Lockdown Shanghai!

[09.04.2022] -> Can Not leave their apartment for any reason in Shanghai, China. #shortsNote: Satanic Psychopathic Facism in Plain Sight - This is the World our children grow up in...Ruth Terreri . 8 hours ago: It’s like January of 2020 again. :(GOSPEL PREACHING FREEDOM - 8 hours ago:This is wicked treatment of people who know they should be free but wicked men with wicked lies oppress them in the name of healt and care for people. This will lead to suicides and killings... You cannot oppress and subdue a people there will be a backlash. May God bless the people of Shanghai with truth love and freedom. God help you all...this really upsets me to see people imprisoned in their own homes. Fear turns people crazy.534 views Apr 9, 2022Anonymous5645 subscriberschina, china covid, china covid 19, covid 19, covid china, china covid outbreak, china covid news, china covid 2022, covid, china covid cases, china covid zero, china zero covid, china covid update, china covid virus, covid cases china, china covid lockdown, china covid policy, coronavirus china, covid zero china, zero covid, covid back in china, china new covid cases, covid 19 in china, china coronavirus, china covid surge, china covid war fare