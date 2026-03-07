John Michael Chambers pulls back the curtain on the final phase of fifth-generation warfare—the strategic neutralization of the cabal's dead man switches and the role of Israel as the last piece on the board.





The top and middle tiers of the cabal are already gone. Removed covertly. The lower tier? Compartmentalized and unknowingly puppeted by white hat operators. The dead man switches—networks of foreign adversaries and foot soldiers designed to unleash chaos when arrests began—have been neutralized through game theory tactics.





The geopolitical events unfolding now are not random. They are pre-planned. War-gamed using super-advanced AI and Trump's inherent strategic genius. Scripted does not mean fake. It means inevitable.





And then there is Israel.





Optically and militarily, the U.S. must remain allied with Israel to stabilize the Middle East. But the removal of the Iranian "boogeyman" strips away the camouflage for the Greater Israel Project—the expansionist ambition that required a perpetual enemy to justify itself. After 47 years of pointing at Iran, Israel cannot sell new wars to a bleeding public opinion.





The white hats in Israel have already removed their deep state actors. The stage is set for an internal takedown of Netanyahu's government once the full picture becomes clear.





This is why Israel is saved for last. The cabal's headquarters becomes the essential tool to eliminate their final threats.





Learn more. The board is cleared. The switches are off. Nothing can stop what's coming.

