Deleted interview (2022) from youtube; reuploaded here.
This was an interview from 3 years ago about the root cause of all auto immune diseases which is a leaky gut. This can be called Celiac disease, Crohns disease, Irritable bowel syndrome, Histamine intolerance or any other allergic reaction. To heal the gut, fasting is an important part to repair the intestinal lining. After that, the ideal elimination diet would be a carnivore diet based on beef and organ meats only. 

Why the interview got deleted (not sure when this happened, I don't check often enough) I don't really know but maybe because the truth had to be oppressed. 


Keywords
leaky gutcarnivore dietcrohnsauto immune diseaseintestinal lining
