Lahaina Maui Fires & Directed Energy Weapons

Greg Reese's Latest Report exposes how the devastating Lahaina Maui Hawaii fires show clear conclusive evidence of the abuse of Directed Energy Weapons to pinpoint certain desirable land properties belonging to Hawaiian Kama'aina Locals in Western Maui for incineration, while leaving nearby properties belonging to Billionaires completely intact. Maui is home to one of the two largest USAF Directed Energy Weapons Research Laboratories.
