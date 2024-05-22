Create New Account
San Diego emerges as the illegal immigrant epicenter
Published 14 hours ago

Bill Melugin: We met with San Diego County resident Cory Gautereaux @thecorygoat, who has found hundreds of IDs & passports that illegal aliens from around the world discard & sometimes try to destroy upon crossing into the U.S. in Jacumba, CA, as they hope to hide their identities & where they’ve been.


https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1793305251531125134

human trafficking border crisis illegal migrants cartels open border biden regime

