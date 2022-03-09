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Total Destruction is The Only Solution
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80 views • March 09, 2022
In this post titled “Total Destruction is The Only Solution” The Mystic Philosopher talked a bit about the Humankind called Adam and Eve, the Adamic God/Elohim, the Adamic Race and Adamic races, and the Pre-Adamic Humans and Pre-Adamic Race. He also shares his unique and unfiltered perspectives and insights on those humankind that he perceives to be the cause of almost all if not all of the earths problems and how the earth will be one again purified and cleansed once it is rid of them and their collaborators. Your feed-back, feed-forward and your comments are welcomed and encouraged.
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