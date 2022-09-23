CrossTalk: Revelation Coming To Pass: Nuclear War, Earthquakes, And Plagues Signal End Times

Cross Talk News





September 22, 2022





Today on CrossTalk News, Ed and Lauren ask the question, "are the end times near?" What are the signs and can we do in preparation?





In addition, the hosts further explore the likely hood of nuclear bombs being deployed in Ukraine. Many doubt this possibility, but new threats prove otherwise...





Lastly, what is the significance of the date 9/23? Gillyan joins the show to explain what the date represents and the ancient satanic connections.





All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...





