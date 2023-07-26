Price of oil dropped!, But food prices go up? They Cant Hide Inflation anymore, FOODFLATION HIKES

Aired on Jan 14, 2016 VANCOUVER

oil prices go down and cost of food rises ?? Eating out is unquestionably pricey, especially if you do it often. One meal for a family of four at a nice restaurant can cost upwards of a week’s worth of groceries. However, according to a monthly consumer report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the cost of several pantry staples has spiked significantly in the past couple of months. Families that go ham in the meat aisle likely noticed.

I got three four years ago for the longest time they kept saying the price of food is going to keep going up because the price of oil is going up equals the cost of transportation keeps going up plus the cost of manufacturing the food and transporting the food to depose and blah blah blah and getting into the store and it's because of the price of oil price of oil is like 26 bucks per per barrel or 27 bucks per barrel hit it slow super low huh you know what I'm gonna ask you guys I don't know why is the price of food going up continuously when the price of oil of transporting the food should be cheaper the price of producing the food should be cheaper and the price of everything should be cheaper I'd like to know this guy's so if you guys know anything or have some sort of insider knowledge because I don't know anything so that's why I'm asking this question because it'd be really nice to know because put kept pulling up kept going up and get blowing up I just said okay well I'll just pay myself more and then six months later well I gotta have to pay myself more did I gotta pay myself more and I'm paying myself a lot of money now just to buy food to eat and to live just a very basic lifestyle down why for so long they kept telling us the price of food is high because transportation costs and fuel and blah blah blah now it's not adding up anymore it doesn't add up so if somebody knows why because it's a really I think I deserve an answer for this and because here in the news and stuff in Canada I'm from Vancouver right and by the way it's like psycho leakage anywhere is just gorgeous outside it's like like 15 celsius outside is just beautiful and I thought I just just put this out there and ask why because this is something that that's been concerning me for a while anyways thanks for watching and don't forget to subscribe bye

#mikemartins

Price of oil dropped!, But food prices go up? They Cant Hide Inflation anymore, FOODFLATION HIKES