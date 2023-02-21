Create New Account
Human Brain Review - 3rd Eye
GoneDark
Published 18 hours ago |

Flouride, Electromagnetics, Vaccines, Graphene, Heavy Metals, Mercury, and so much more all help to make your "3rd Eye Blind".  Oh yeah, it's part of the core Illuminati symbolism and evil practices as well.  Wonder why COVID tests swabs reached up into the sinus cavity so deep?  Evil Alien or Demonic probes most likely.

Keywords
healthbrainmedicalneurologypineal gland3rd eyegray matterhypothalamuscerebellumcerebral cortexlobes

