Israel First! Trump to rebuild Gaza and deport Palestinians for Israel. No mass deportations for US.
5
541 views • 2 months ago
Trump announces plan for US to rebuild Gaza and deport millions of Palestinians, sanctions for Iran | Trump lied--mass deportations of illegals not happening and never will | Trump asks Congress for $1B weapons package to Israel | Musk's DOGE to "upgrade" US air traffic control | Shutdown of USAID defunds Politico, globalist projects by Gates and Soros | USAID and CIA worked together on Trump impeachment | Pam Bondi confirmed as AG, will defund sanctuary cities | over $40k federal workers to accept DOGE buyout | Senator gives tie-breaking vote to advance RFK nomination | Trump makes deal to keep funding Ukraine | Trump to order shutdown of Department of Education
