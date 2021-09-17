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Big Pharma WON"T take responsibility for the damage of the jab in Australia
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90 views • September 17, 2021
Australian Billionaire mining magnate, Clive Palmer, battles brainwashed covidiots in the press. He’s says the Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian, is controlled by pharmaceutical lobbyists.
"She is being directed by a lobbyist in Sidney who is being paid by Astra Zeneca and by Pfizer tens of millions of dollars to get these policies through to make sure the vaccine is pushed." (2 min 20 seconds)
"She is being directed by a lobbyist in Sidney who is being paid by Astra Zeneca and by Pfizer tens of millions of dollars to get these policies through to make sure the vaccine is pushed." (2 min 20 seconds)
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