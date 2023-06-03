Create New Account
ΔΕΝ ΕΓΙΝΑΝ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ.. με Αποδείξεις και Αδιάσειστα στοιχεία...
Published 16 hours ago

ΜΙΧΑΗΛ ΦΙΛΙΠΠΙΔΗΣ: Ήταν όλα ένα θέατρο...   Δεν υπάρχουν καθόλου στοιχεία στη βάση του υπουργείου εσωτερικών.. Ούτε πρακτικό νούμερο δύο..

Σύμφωνα και με το Ευρωπαϊκό συμβούλιο δεν έγιναν εκλογές στην Ελλάδα στις 21/5/23 ενώ αναφέρονται όλες οι υπόλοιπες...

Οι εκλογές έχει καταγραφεί ότι θα γίνουν στις 15/10/23 ...

Μπορείτε να το επαληθεύσετε στους παρακάτω συνδέσμους

https://ekloges.ypes.gr/current/v/home/parties/
https://ekloges.ypes.gr/praktiko
https://ekloges.ypes.gr/srt/pdf/praktiko/c/v/dc76.pdf
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟ
https://www.coe.int/en/web/electoral-assistance/2023-electoral-calendar


