ΔΕΝ ΕΓΙΝΑΝ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ.. με Αποδείξεις και Αδιάσειστα στοιχεία...

ΜΙΧΑΗΛ ΦΙΛΙΠΠΙΔΗΣ: Ήταν όλα ένα θέατρο... Δεν υπάρχουν καθόλου στοιχεία στη βάση του υπουργείου εσωτερικών.. Ούτε πρακτικό νούμερο δύο..
Σύμφωνα και με το Ευρωπαϊκό συμβούλιο δεν έγιναν εκλογές στην Ελλάδα στις 21/5/23 ενώ αναφέρονται όλες οι υπόλοιπες...
Οι εκλογές έχει καταγραφεί ότι θα γίνουν στις 15/10/23 ...
Μπορείτε να το επαληθεύσετε στους παρακάτω συνδέσμους
