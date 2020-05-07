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MSM lies finally EXPOSED!
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18 views • May 07, 2020
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#ExposeCBS Michigan Health Center Workers Stage “Fake Patients” In COVID19 Testing Line For CBS News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQWRCECbN-Y&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR3j-oodhZFfJo5O4_gGce80A-02uP90wD9x085gvXAg7ZOKq6AqVsa4k2o
[URGENT] "Within The NEXT Few Weeks" Dr. Rashid Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVPvv_5UISU
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Source videos
#ExposeCBS Michigan Health Center Workers Stage “Fake Patients” In COVID19 Testing Line For CBS News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQWRCECbN-Y&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR3j-oodhZFfJo5O4_gGce80A-02uP90wD9x085gvXAg7ZOKq6AqVsa4k2o
[URGENT] "Within The NEXT Few Weeks" Dr. Rashid Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVPvv_5UISU
Please join me on my other platforms:
Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia
Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/
Elles_Place (My Canada Book)
https://mycanadabook.com/Elles_Place
Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica
Elle's Place Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Elles-Place-349415305680938/
MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616
USA.Life
https://usa.life/Elles_Place
Canund...Elles_Place
https://canund.com/Elles_Place
Daily Motion...Elle's Place
https://www.dailymotion.com/Elles_Place
Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place
Minds
https://www.minds.com/elles_place/
IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place
Flote (Elles_Place)
https://flote.app/Elles_Place
Patreon (Elle's Place)
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28024238
dlive.tv
https://dlive.tv/Tippie_wolf5
POCKETNET
Elles Place
UGEtube (Elles Place)
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Elles%20Place
LBRY
lbry://@elle.trans.truther#cc4c5a06b3521caf2015371312bcbe0d3b1feb4b
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
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