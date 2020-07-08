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Advance On Aba - 1968 (Nigerian Civil War)
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8 views • July 08, 2020
https://www.modernwar.games/game-overview/AdvanceOnAba/
Federal Nigerian troops advance on Aba from Ihie.
Nigerian forces are from the 14th Brigade commanded by Lieutenant Colonel George Innih of the 3rd Division.
After Aba, the Nigerian forces marched on Owerri.
Federal Nigerian troops advance on Aba from Ihie.
Nigerian forces are from the 14th Brigade commanded by Lieutenant Colonel George Innih of the 3rd Division.
After Aba, the Nigerian forces marched on Owerri.
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