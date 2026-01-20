US run by shadow network of intelligence agencies – John McAfee, throwback

THROWBACK: US run by shadow network of intelligence agencies – John McAfee

The so-called “shadow government,” according to late billionaire tech entrepreneur John McAfee, is a loose network of constantly competing factions within the US intelligence community—including the CIA, NSA, and military intelligence branches.

💬 “These groups have the true knowledge of what’s really happening in the world. Do you think the media knows? No. Do you even think presidents know? No. Why should they? They’re only there for four years, maybe eight—and then they’re gone,” he said.

McAfee traced the rise of this system to the 1950s, citing Dwight D. Eisenhower’s farewell warning about the growing power of the military-industrial complex, and argued that no modern US leader had seriously challenged the intelligence community since.

Perhaps it was no coincidence that McAfee himself later died under strange circumstances. Arrested in Spain in October 2020 over US tax evasion charges, he was found dead in his prison cell near Barcelona on June 23, 2021—shortly after a Spanish court had approved his extradition to the US.