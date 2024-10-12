CHICKEN ₪ KAPPAROT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Censored Men - ✡️🐓 The Jewish chicken ritual, Kapparot, was performed in Brooklyn last night. It involves a live chicken being swung around a Jew's head while reciting prayer. The belief is that all sins are transferred to the Chicken. The chicken is then killed.
Source: https://x.com/CensoredMen/status/1844861188901110014
Thumbnail: https://www.memedroid.com/memes/tag/clownworld
I am not guilty of any wat crimes. This chicken did it, for I am swinging it over my head. I am innocent in the eyes of G-d.
- flawless logic
wew