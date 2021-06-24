ASHA LOGOS: "A CALL FOR NEW CULTURE CREATORS" - JUNE 19, 2021

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INCREDIBLY GOOD statement in both language and video form by video blogger "Asha Logos." Asha is philosopher, social commentator, historian and defender of Western Culture all wrapped into one. This is not to be missed and should be watched when you can pay full attention.
"The most effective means of subverting a nation and controlling it's people isn’t via political machinations, or even control of the money supply — it’s in the erasing and supplanting of a cultural foundation, and its wholesale replacement with something new. It couldn’t be more obvious that precisely this is happening all around us, as we speak."
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7lilklyiek (1:12:26)