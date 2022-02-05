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Old GUARD falling apart, CHILDREN's love melting HEARTS! Thank God! Pray!
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20 views • February 05, 2022
And We Know
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https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Sword of Pfeifferhorn
http://audiojungle.net/user/Sky-Productions
Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
17% support biden
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/44856
Parents gives docs to board… served
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/69740
Trump interview after Olympics very interesting
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70206
Biden Leaked SS audio
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70204
Americans in Mission TX gather
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70201
Police trying to shut down Canadian trucker convoy
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70190
Message from trucker to Antifa
https://t.me/QWO17/16549
Freedom Convoy Uncensored TG channel
https://t.me/Freedom_Convoy_Uncensored_News/311
Morning Joe slammed by comments
https://t.me/QWO17/16515
Brzeziński handpicked by Rockefeller
https://t.me/QWO17/16516
Dan Scavino.. we are with you
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/8815
Notable strategy to end tyranny in your school district
https://t.me/PepeMatter/7335
11 year old makes trucker cry
https://t.me/PepeMatter/7391
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
🌿 Recover Faster With Natural Hemp Oil Today: 🌿
https://www.naturalhempoil.com/try
Use Promo Code (AWK20) for 20% OFF
—————————
This ultra-rich powder delivers revitalizing support
http://redswithawk.com/
—————————————
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Sword of Pfeifferhorn
http://audiojungle.net/user/Sky-Productions
Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
17% support biden
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/44856
Parents gives docs to board… served
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/69740
Trump interview after Olympics very interesting
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70206
Biden Leaked SS audio
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70204
Americans in Mission TX gather
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70201
Police trying to shut down Canadian trucker convoy
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/70190
Message from trucker to Antifa
https://t.me/QWO17/16549
Freedom Convoy Uncensored TG channel
https://t.me/Freedom_Convoy_Uncensored_News/311
Morning Joe slammed by comments
https://t.me/QWO17/16515
Brzeziński handpicked by Rockefeller
https://t.me/QWO17/16516
Dan Scavino.. we are with you
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/8815
Notable strategy to end tyranny in your school district
https://t.me/PepeMatter/7335
11 year old makes trucker cry
https://t.me/PepeMatter/7391
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
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