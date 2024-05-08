911 Helicopter Drops Destructive "What" On The World Trade Center ?

Out of clear view, the first tower to fall, fell into some of its' remaining dust. and those in the hell copter made sure of it.
Bunch of Arabs on 911 is a bunch of bunk.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.